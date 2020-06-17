Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

Kinston police say it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the employee of DEPS Company Police shot themselves in the lower leg. The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center for what police say was a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It happened in a parking area with no students present, police say.

The employee was providing police services to the community college at the time.

