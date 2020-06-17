State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The move to require everyone in our state to wear a face covering when they go out in public is getting a lot of differentiating opinions.

Some groups are even creating “Burn Your Mask” Challenges, arguing that face masks do not protect someone from contracting the coronavirus.

But as COVID-19 case numbers rise, the discussion continues to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory.

Right now, it’s NOT mandatory for people to wear a mask in public, but some people in Eastern North Carolina do it anyways.

Percevial Murphy wears a mask wherever he goes.

“I just came from the barber shop where I got a hair cut and I wore a mask throughout my appointment and I normally wear a mask if I’m out and anywhere I’m going to be in proximity with other people,” Murphy said.

Employees of personal care businesses like hair and nail salons ARE required to wear a mask while on the job.

Governor Roy Cooper along with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are considering making wearing a mask mandatory for everyone, regardless of your job.

Members of groups like Reopen NC do care and mind being told to wear a mask in public.

The groups co-founder is promoting a “Burn Your Masks” challenge, saying face masks do not prevent the spread of the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services health is currently looking at studies to show the effectiveness of masks.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

They are advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and not know it - from transmitting it to others.

No decision has been made yet on mandatory face masks in public but Governor Cooper and the NCDHHS said they want people to voluntarily wear masks in public before needing rules to make them mandatory in public.

The NCDHHS says the state can still flatten the curve if people take the necessary steps at preventing the spread of the virus.

