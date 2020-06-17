Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Increasing sunshine, Less rain; Rip risk forecast

Rivers on the rise
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday:

Duck to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail: MODERATE

See some of the highest river level forecasts below this article.

Wednesday

The low pressure system that has been parked over the area will begin to lift into Virginia today. That shift will bring the overall rain coverage down with some scattered showers and storms today, but much less coverage than the last few days. We’ll also finally get some breaks in clouds, with the shots of sunshine lifting the highs to the upper 70s by mid afternoon.

Thursday & Friday

We’ll continue to trend a little drier with a little more sunshine as we head towards the weekend. The low pressure system that has kept us soggy will continue to drift farther north, leading to rain chances in the 30%-40% range. With increased warmth will come scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will return to the low 80s with humidity making it feel warmer. There will be some sun breaks as well, giving many a brief dose of vitamin D after a lengthy stretch of gray skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Warm and sunny weather will return in time for summer’s official arrival over the Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and the overnight lows rising to near 70°, we’ll see the summer time humidity as well. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday while Sunday’s chances drop to 20%. Cloud cover will be patchy over the weekend.

Contentnea and Tar on the rise
Contentnea and Tar on the rise(NWS)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast --- 6-17-2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast --- 6-17-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 6-17-2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast -- 6-17-2020

WITN | Eastern North Carolina | News, Sports, Weather

Water Rescues in Nash County

Updated: 9 hours ago
Photos: Nash County Sheriff's Office

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 6-17-20

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 6-17-20

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 16, 2020

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
Matt's Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

WITN Weather App

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
Download today!

Weather

Flash Flood Warning: Onslow County

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WITN Weather Center
A Flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Onslow County. This means flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The warning goes through 7:00 pm.

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings dropped; Light to moderate showers continue

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By WITN Weather Team
All severe thunderstorm warnings have been allowed to expire. Light to moderate showers will be in the forecast through midnight.

Weather

Damage confirmed after severe storms move through Jones County

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
Photos sent to WITN show one of the canopies at the C Mart convenience store on West Jones Street in Trenton has been blown over.

Weather

Heavy downpours; Isolated severe storms today

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
A slow moving cold front will bring heavy rain, along with isolated strong to severe storms across eastern Carolina today.