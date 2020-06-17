Phillip’s Forecast: Increasing sunshine, Less rain; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday:

Duck to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail: MODERATE

See some of the highest river level forecasts below this article.

Wednesday

The low pressure system that has been parked over the area will begin to lift into Virginia today. That shift will bring the overall rain coverage down with some scattered showers and storms today, but much less coverage than the last few days. We’ll also finally get some breaks in clouds, with the shots of sunshine lifting the highs to the upper 70s by mid afternoon.

Thursday & Friday

We’ll continue to trend a little drier with a little more sunshine as we head towards the weekend. The low pressure system that has kept us soggy will continue to drift farther north, leading to rain chances in the 30%-40% range. With increased warmth will come scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will return to the low 80s with humidity making it feel warmer. There will be some sun breaks as well, giving many a brief dose of vitamin D after a lengthy stretch of gray skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Warm and sunny weather will return in time for summer’s official arrival over the Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and the overnight lows rising to near 70°, we’ll see the summer time humidity as well. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday while Sunday’s chances drop to 20%. Cloud cover will be patchy over the weekend.

Contentnea and Tar on the rise (NWS)

