Pet of the Week: Zeus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Zeus.

Zeus is a 10-month-old pitbull mix. Volunteers say he is very playful and energetic. They believe he would do great in home with a family to keep him busy or other dogs.

Volunteers say as long as he can go on daily walks and play games, he will be a happy boy.

The humane society is planning on announcing their reopening plans next week. They say there will be changes and restrictions at first, but we will have a better idea of what exactly that looks like next week.

For more information on how to adopt, ​​visit the ​​humane society’s website.

