North Carolina Daybook

Wednesday, Jun. 17 8:30 AM University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees hold special meeting

Wednesday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM UNC Health host media briefing on the inter-relationship of coronavirus and diabetes - UNC Health host media briefing with UNC Health physician-researcher Dr John Buse related to the inter-relationship of coronavirus (COVID-19) and diabetes

Wednesday, Jun. 17 North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds meetings and conducts other business

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM North Carolina Economic Investment Committee meeting

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 10:15 AM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail in Virginia and North Carolina for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Virginia and North Carolina for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, participating in a listening sessions on reopening schools with Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin and Richmond, VA, educators, students, and parents (10:14 AM EDT) and with Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Raleigh and Durham, NC, educators, students, and parents (1:00 PM EDT)

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump Testimonies - North Carolina' event - 'Pro-Life Voices for Trump Testimonies - North Carolina' event, via conference call, on 'the strides President Donald Trump has made for the anti-abortion community and what is at stake come November', featuring Pro-Life Voices for Trump advisory board member Tonya Baker Nelson

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM Lara Trump on 'Women for Trump: Lunch with Lara in North Carolina' event - 'Women for Trump: Lunch with Lara in North Carolina' event, via Zoom, with special guest Trump 2020 campaign senior advisor (and President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law) Lara Trump

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions