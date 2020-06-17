NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-17-21-28-34
(one, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $444,000
21-23-33-35-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-1-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-7-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
0-9-1-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(zero, nine, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-0-5-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, zero, five, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million