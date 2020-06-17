Nash County couple rescued from floodwaters

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an elderly couple had to be rescued from their car after it was swept away in floodwaters.

Nash County deputies say the couple was rescued Wednesday morning on Seven Paths Road after their car was swept from the road into the woods. Deputies say only six inches of the vehicle’s roof was showing.

The couple is safe, according to officials.

Deputies are reminding drivers to avoid crossing running water, especially during flash floods.

