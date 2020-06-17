Advertisement

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Fireworks are still happening this July 4th on the Crystal Coast.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Fireworks this July 4th are a go at several Eastern Carolina locations.

Morehead City says it will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks display from Sugarloaf Island.

It will start at 9:00 p.m. on the 4th.

Downtown Morehead City does say there will be some changes due to COVID-19.

They are asking people watch the fireworks from their vehicles, a restaurant, their home, or on a boat, all while social distancing and keeping groups to no more than 25 people.

The annual concert before the fireworks at Jaycee Park has been cancelled.

Organizers say social distancing requirements could change if Gov. Cooper makes adjustments to his executive order.

New Bern plans event at Lawson Creek Park

Meanwhile, New Bern says they too will have fireworks on the 4th.

The event will be held at Lawson Creek Park and will only have fireworks. The city says there will be no live entertainment, food trucks, games, or other activities.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks will blast off around 9:15 p.m.

Those attending should stay at or near their vehicles, practice safe distancing, and face masks will be strongly encouraged.

