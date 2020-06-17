Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Rising rivers under sunshine; Rip risk forecast

Major flooding on the Tar River in Rocky Mount
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday:

Duck to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Thursday & Friday

We’ll see a nice day Thursday under partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 80′s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will pop back up Friday afternoon from an otherwise partly sunny sky. The rain chance is around 40%. Most areas should not exceed 1/2″ of rainfall. Highs will reach the mid 80s Friday.

Saturday & Sunday

Warming temps on tap just in time for summer’s official arrival over the Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80′s and the overnight lows rising to near 70°. We’ll see the summer time humidity, as well. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday while Sunday’s chances drop to 20%. Cloud cover will be patchy over the weekend.

Tar River in Rocky Mount reaches 3rd highest level ever.
Tar River in Rocky Mount reaches 3rd highest level ever.(Phillip Williams)
Tar River in Greenville is rising toward moderate flood levels over the weekend.
Tar River in Greenville is rising toward moderate flood levels over the weekend.(Phillip Williams)

