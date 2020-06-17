Lawmakers push reopen bills, virus liability protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican legislators have advanced bills to allow more types of businesses shuttered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order to reopen and to limit lawsuits by some who’ve contracted the virus.

The full House voted Tuesday to overturn Cooper’s orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed.

The Democratic governor already has vetoed a bill allowing bars to reopen, saying such legislation is not the way to address COVID-19 business activity.

Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks.

