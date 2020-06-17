Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. lawmakers push reopen bills, virus liability protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have advanced bills to allow more types of businesses shuttered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order to reopen and to limit lawsuits by some who’ve contracted the virus. The full House voted Tuesday to overturn Cooper’s orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed. The Democratic governor already has vetoed a bill allowing bars to reopen, saying such legislation is not the way to address COVID-19 business activity. Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Bill helping more clear crime records heads to N.C. governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized bipartisan legislation that will allow more people to get their criminal records cleared of lower-level criminal convictions and dismissed charges. The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the “Second Chance Act,” which had the backing of groups across the political spectrum. The measure cleared the House last week and now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper. It builds upon recent laws that allow people who committed crimes due to youthful indiscretions to remove obstacles in background checks for employment, housing and other needs. Another drug sentencing reform measure could soon be heading to the governor.

MEDICAID-OVERHAUL

N. Carolina Medicaid bill delays managed care until mid-2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Medicaid program wouldn’t shift most of its patients to managed care for another year under a funding measure given tentative approval by the state Senate. The July 2021 start date is contained in a bill that also locates additional expenses during the next fiscal year for Medicaid. The shift from a traditional fee-for-service program to managed care was supposed to begin late last year and early this year, but it got derailed during a legislative showdown between Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The measure given tentative Senate approval on Tuesday also provides a financial disincentive for further managed-care delays.

BC-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOTEL JOBS CUT

700-plus hotel jobs in Charlotte impacted by virus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jobs of more than 700 people who work at hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been impacted because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the jobs are at several major hotels that include the Westin, Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance Hotel. Marriott International owns those brands. Spokeswoman Casey Kennett said in a statement that the company has seen a significant drop in consumer demand because of travel and social distancing restrictions. She said that the firm has adjusted operations with measures that include staff reductions, implementing temporary leave and terminating some employees.

PUBLISHER RESIGNS

NC newspaper publisher resigns after apologizing for cartoon

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — The editor and publisher of a North Carolina newspaper has resigned after running a syndicated cartoon that has been criticized as racist. The Courier-Times in Roxboro said Tuesday that editor Johnny Whitefield’s resignation is effective immediately and that the cartoon which ran June 11 “does not reflect the views of the Courier-Times.” The cartoon depicts a masked black man grabbing a white woman’s purse. She asks for someone to call 911 but the man says, “Good luck with that lady ... we defunded the police.” The same cartoon also prompted resignations at the Washington Missourian, a family-owned newspaper in Missouri.

AP-NC-DANIELS STATUE-REMOVED

Statue of newspaper publisher, white supremacist, comes down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The statue of a former newspaper publisher, U.S. Navy secretary and lifelong white supremacist has been taken down in North Carolina. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the statue of Josephus Daniels was removed from Raleigh’s Nash Square. The monument will be put into storage. The statue came down in the wake of protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Demonstrators have been rallying against police brutality and systemic racism.

TEACHER PAY

Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears N.C. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate. The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses. Cooper's office said he doesn't have the power to do that. Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

MONUMENTS-FUNDING

Lawmakers locate again $4M for N.C. African American honors

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state and to provide “contextual signage” for existing monuments on the old Capitol grounds. The state Senate voted on Monday to earmark $4 million toward the projects. The identical projects and the money were included in last year’s final budget bill but got derailed in a budget stalemate. Some of the money will be used to follow recommendations of the North Carolina Historical Commission to add signage adjacent to three Confederate monuments to explain the struggles of black residents fighting for civil rights.