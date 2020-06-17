Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

UNIVERSITY-BUILDING NAMES

UNC lifts moratorium on changing building names on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is lifting a moratorium that had been in place since 2015 preventing the school from removing names on campus buildings that may be associated with slaveholders or white supremacy. The university imposed the moratorium after changing the name of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall to remove the name of William Saunders, a 19th-century board member at the school and also a purported Ku Klux Klan leader. The moratorium was supposed to last until 2031, but the board of trustees voted Wednesday to lift it. The university said Wednesday that trustees will begin reviewing potential guidelines for deciding what names should be removed.

FLASH FLOODING

Flash flooding hits parts of North Carolina, prompts rescues

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of North Carolina, leading to washed-out roads and bridges and prompting multiple water rescues. Reports indicated that 5 inches of rainfall fell in some parts of the state east of Raleigh. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies rescued an elderly couple Wednesday morning after water swept their car off the road. At one point, water filled all but the top six inches of the car. Rescues also occurred in the Rocky Mount area. Flood warnings were scheduled in some areas to last through early Thursday morning.

TRANSPORTATION AUDIT

Bill erodes Cooper's power to name N.C. transportation board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly could be heading toward another power struggle with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A bill approved by two Senate committees on Wednesday would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the state Board of Transportation, giving it instead to legislative leaders. Cooper currently appoints all voting members. The first two years of Cooper’s gubernatorial term were marked by litigation with the GOP-dominated legislature, which passed several laws eroding his powers. The measure is part of DOT financial oversight measure following an audit that found the agency overspent by hundreds of millions of dollars last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY DEPLOYMENT

As soldiers deploy amid pandemic, they fight 2 battles

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — For Fort Bragg soldiers deploying to the Middle East, the usual predeparture fanfare has been replaced with a mandatory two-week quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Married paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team are hunkering down at home before boarding a military transport to fly across the globe. Single soldiers, meanwhile, are quarantined in a secluded compound on base. The Department of Defense has been forced to adapt quickly to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while still maintaining a constant state of readiness.

BC-NC-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA

Officials vote to remove Confederate monuments in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Government officials in North Carolina have voted for a measure that calls for the removal of two Confederate monuments in the city of Asheville. The Citizen Times reports that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as another Confederate monument in front of the county courthouse. The vote follows a separate vote by Asheville city officials to approve a joint resolution calling for the removal of the memorials. The United Daughters of the Confederacy owns the monuments. The resolution gives the private organization 90 days after the resolution’s passage to remove the monuments. If not, the city and county will.

BC-NC-JOSEPHUS DANIELS-SCHOOL RENAMED

Officials rename middle school named after white supremacist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — School leaders in North Carolina have voted to change of the name of a school that was named after a lifelong white supremacist and newspaper publisher. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Wake County school leaders voted to remove the name of Josephus Daniels from a Raleigh middle school. The county school board took the vote on the same day that a statue of Daniels was removed from the city. The school will be renamed Oberlin Middle School. The school is on Oberlin Road. The name also honors a community that former slaves founded.

COOPER-CABINET

Recently named N.C. Cabinet secretary moving to nonprofit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretary leading the Department of Information Technology will leave the post just five months after getting sworn in. Cooper announced on Wednesday that Tracy Doaks will step down July 31 to become chief executive of MCNC, a nonprofit that works to expand broadband and other technologies across the state. Doaks joined the department in 2015 and was chief deputy state chief information officer when Cooper named her secretary in February. Cooper’s office says the Department of Information Technology has played a major role responding to COVID-19 during Doaks’ tenure. Her successor will be named in the coming weeks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. lawmakers push reopen bills, virus liability protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have advanced bills to allow more types of businesses shuttered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order to reopen and to limit lawsuits by some who’ve contracted the virus. The full House voted Tuesday to overturn Cooper’s orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed. The Democratic governor already has vetoed a bill allowing bars to reopen, saying such legislation is not the way to address COVID-19 business activity. Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks.