Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is lifting a moratorium that had been in place since 2015 preventing the school from removing names on campus buildings that may be associated with slaveholders or white supremacy. The university imposed the moratorium after changing the name of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall to remove the name of William Saunders, a 19th-century board member at the school and also a purported Ku Klux Klan leader. The moratorium was supposed to last until 2031, but the board of trustees voted Wednesday to lift it. The university said Wednesday that trustees will begin reviewing potential guidelines for deciding what names should be removed.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of North Carolina, leading to washed-out roads and bridges and prompting multiple water rescues. Reports indicated that 5 inches of rainfall fell in some parts of the state east of Raleigh. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies rescued an elderly couple Wednesday morning after water swept their car off the road. At one point, water filled all but the top six inches of the car. Rescues also occurred in the Rocky Mount area. Flood warnings were scheduled in some areas to last through early Thursday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly could be heading toward another power struggle with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A bill approved by two Senate committees on Wednesday would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the state Board of Transportation, giving it instead to legislative leaders. Cooper currently appoints all voting members. The first two years of Cooper’s gubernatorial term were marked by litigation with the GOP-dominated legislature, which passed several laws eroding his powers. The measure is part of DOT financial oversight measure following an audit that found the agency overspent by hundreds of millions of dollars last year.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — For Fort Bragg soldiers deploying to the Middle East, the usual predeparture fanfare has been replaced with a mandatory two-week quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Married paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team are hunkering down at home before boarding a military transport to fly across the globe. Single soldiers, meanwhile, are quarantined in a secluded compound on base. The Department of Defense has been forced to adapt quickly to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while still maintaining a constant state of readiness.