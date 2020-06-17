Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour heads into the second week of its return to competitive golf at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. The tournament typically follows the Masters and originally was canceled. But with the U.S. Open moving to September, the RBC Heritage was awarded this week in the schedule. The tour had a largely successful return at Colonial, with no positive tests among the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rory McIlroy leads the top five players in the world at Hilton Head, just like last week. The Korn Ferry Tour is staying in northeast Florida with a new event in St. Augustine.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was close to Hilton Head with his yacht docked 80 miles away at Sea Island, but apparently not close to returning to golf. That should be no cause for alarm. While several players want to make up ground in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods is in no rush. Three majors have been pushed back to later in the year, and at this stage in his career, those are the priority. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour has added a tournament in Ohio and now will be there for the first two weekends in August. One is at Inverness, site of the Solheim Cup next year.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An event scheduled for the final weekend of September in Wisconsin has been canceled. It's a disappointment to the 45,000 people expected to attend. No, not the Ryder Cup. This was the Warrens Cranberry Festival. The news of the cancellation last week was overlooked by golf fans excited to see the PGA Tour return. But it was a reminder of the decision looming for the PGA of America on the Ryder Cup. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it's not as simple as moving that back one year because the PGA Tour has a big financial stake in the Presidents Cup being played in 2021.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (AP) — Former National League Cy Young award winner Mike McCormick has died at age 81. The San Francisco Giants say McCormick died at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956 to 1971 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA with his greatest accomplishments coming with the Giants.