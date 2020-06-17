Greenville July 4th celebration added to list of cancellations this year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is canceling its July 4th celebration.
The event is held at the Town Common, but this year it has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The event usually draws in thousands of people for music, events, and a fireworks display.
The city says it will look at other options for celebrating the holiday.
The Fourth of July Celebration isn’t the only event that’s been cancelled this year in Greenville.
One event that is still on in Greenville is the Umbrella Market, but some adjustments have been made which include spaced out tents and additional sanitizing measures.
The Summer and Spring concert series that would normally take place at the town common have also been put on hold, but the city says there is always next year.
