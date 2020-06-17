Greenville July 4th celebration added to list of cancellations this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is canceling its July 4th celebration.

The event is held at the Town Common, but this year it has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The event usually draws in thousands of people for music, events, and a fireworks display.

“It is unfortunate that we are having to cancel this year’s July 4th celebration. We know how much families look forward to this event, and City staff explored numerous options for going through with the festivities. Ultimately, the health of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and we were not confident that we could comply with the state’s COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions considering the crowd that this event usually attracts. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for one of the best Independence Day celebrations in the state.”

The city says it will look at other options for celebrating the holiday.

The Fourth of July Celebration isn’t the only event that’s been cancelled this year in Greenville.

“We kind of kicked off the pandemic with cancelling Greenville’s signature festival which is pirate fest. It’s a true celebration of the pirate culture here in the east and it was really hard to make that decision but we knew that decision was right”

One event that is still on in Greenville is the Umbrella Market, but some adjustments have been made which include spaced out tents and additional sanitizing measures.

“We are slowly starting to build ourselves back up and think that we can have a smaller umbrella market for the remainder of the season”

The Summer and Spring concert series that would normally take place at the town common have also been put on hold, but the city says there is always next year.

