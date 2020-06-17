Advertisement

Confederate monuments being removed in Asheville

Two Confederate monuments are being removed in Asheville after votes by county commissioners.
Two Confederate monuments are being removed in Asheville after votes by county commissioners.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Government officials in North Carolina have voted for a measure that calls for the removal of two Confederate monuments in the city of Asheville.

The Citizen Times reports that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as another Confederate monument in front of the county courthouse.

The vote follows a separate vote by Asheville city officials to approve a joint resolution calling for the removal of the memorials.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy owns the monuments.

The resolution gives the private organization 90 days after the resolution’s passage to remove the monuments. If not, the city and county will. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both Morehead City and New Bern say they will shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

News

State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit another high in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 846 people in the hospital on Wednesday.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At Noon - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.