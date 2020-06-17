Carteret County new superintendent

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new leader at the helm of the Carteret County School System, and while he isn’t even technically on the job yet, the new superintendent is wasting no time getting to know his schools, teachers, and staff.

Dr. Rob Jackson is the new superintendent in Carteret County, and this week he’s visiting every school in the district.

On Tuesday, one of the schools on his list was Morehead City Primary School.

Dr. Jackson said he’s looking forward to continuing the work that is already happening at the schools.He said right now he’ll focus on supporting teachers and staff as they work through how the upcoming school year will look.

“It is an exciting time, its a challenging time, but I believe in our teachers, and I believe in our students and families, and I know we’ll continue to excel,” said Jackson.

Dr. Jackson continues his tour of schools in the district this week, and he will officially be sworn in to his new position on July first.

