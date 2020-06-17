Board of Elections preparing for November and growing absentee voters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we look to November elections, how we’ll vote is a major concern for many of us.

Just last week, problems emerged during the Georgia primaries when voters dealing with equipment failures and ridiculously long lines while at the polls. Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis says our normal precincts can see around 2500 voters. Georgia saw almost triple that.

Davis said, "Some facilities didn't want to host the site. So, they were having three, four, five precincts vote at one place."

Other issues were voting machines blacking out and lack of staff, which Davis says shouldn’t be a problem in the County.

Davis: "They couldn't find enough workers. Thankfully, all the chief judges I've talked with so far; all of them are fine."

And now, mail-in voting could also become a national issue as the Postal Service faces major money problems. The United States Postal Service recently told Congress it will be out of money by September without billions of dollars in emergency funding.

Elias: "There are a lot of alarm bells right now America." "The fact is, if we can't have reliable mail service, then we're not going to have reliable democracy in the fall."

Davis says the elections office is seeing more applications for absentee voting. He's hoping Care's Act funding will cover postage expenses.

“We don't know what to expect. So, it's good to have those funds there that either the state board will take care of directly or they'll reimburse us,” said Davis.

And he reassures voters they’re mapping out plans ahead of time. And he’s confident voting in Pitt County will be fine.

Davis: "So far, we're looking like we won't be Georgia."

As far as the future of digital voting, Davis says we still have a long way to go.

If you would like to apply for absentee voting, you can do so now by printing out the form on the board of elections website here or in person at the elections office.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.