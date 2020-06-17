Advertisement

Board of Elections preparing for November and growing absentee voters

Just last week, problems emerged during the Georgia primaries. And now, mail-in voting could also become a national issue as the postal service faces major money problems.
(WTAP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we look to November elections, how we’ll vote is a major concern for many of us.

Just last week, problems emerged during the Georgia primaries when voters dealing with equipment failures and ridiculously long lines while at the polls. Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis says our normal precincts can see around 2500 voters. Georgia saw almost triple that.

Davis said, "Some facilities didn't want to host the site. So, they were having three, four, five precincts vote at one place."

Other issues were voting machines blacking out and lack of staff, which Davis says shouldn’t be a problem in the County.

Davis: "They couldn't find enough workers. Thankfully, all the chief judges I've talked with so far; all of them are fine."

And now, mail-in voting could also become a national issue as the Postal Service faces major money problems. The United States Postal Service recently told Congress it will be out of money by September without billions of dollars in emergency funding.

Elias: "There are a lot of alarm bells right now America." "The fact is, if we can't have reliable mail service, then we're not going to have reliable democracy in the fall."

Davis says the elections office is seeing more applications for absentee voting. He's hoping Care's Act funding will cover postage expenses.

“We don't know what to expect. So, it's good to have those funds there that either the state board will take care of directly or they'll reimburse us,” said Davis.

And he reassures voters they’re mapping out plans ahead of time. And he’s confident voting in Pitt County will be fine.

Davis: "So far, we're looking like we won't be Georgia."

As far as the future of digital voting, Davis says we still have a long way to go.

If you would like to apply for absentee voting, you can do so now by printing out the form on the board of elections website here or in person at the elections office.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both Morehead City and New Bern say they will shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

News

State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit another high in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 846 people in the hospital on Wednesday.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At Noon - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.