Beaufort County Community College to welcome students back to campus this fall

Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

As colleges and universities across the state prepare for what the upcoming school year may look like amid the pandemic, Beaufort County Community College says they expect to welcome students back to campus this fall.

"We knew that if we were going to be successful in meeting our mission, that we needed to get back to that in a safe way," says school President David Loope.

School leaders announced Tuesday they will return to in-person classes starting August 17th.

A decision aimed to help students with a variety of learning needs.

"Many of our students fair better in in-person, face-to-face courses. But by the same token, we want to make sure our students are safe," Loope explains.

While the school will continue to offer online courses, and limit the number of students inside classrooms, the biggest safety precaution the school is taking is requiring masks to be worn by all students, faculty, and staff.

Masks will be required inside all campus buildings, and anywhere on campus that individuals may not be able to social distance.

"We're doing this because it's one of the best practices as recommended by the CDC and the state's Department of Health and Human Services," Loope adds.

Also in the east, Craven Community College says they're already back to in-person classes in a limited capacity, tut they aren't requiring masks yet.

"We've increased cleaning protocols, we've encouraged social distancing when possible, we've installed shields in front of some of the desks," Public Information Office Craig Ramey describes.

As students and staff adjust to the new normal together, school leaders say they'll be flexible with their students' needs.

"We realize that there are some students that will not be comfortable in coming in," Loop says, adding that students can take part in in-person classes from home after web cams and microphones are installed into each classroom.

The school also says they will rotate students for in-person classes. Half of the students will come in on one day, while the other half come in the next, as the others participate at home online.

