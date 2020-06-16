Matt’s Forecast: Flash Flood Watch continues tonight; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday:

Duck to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail: LOW

Wednesday

The low pressure system and stalled front that has kept us under gray and rainy skies will stick with us for one more day. This will keep rain chances up in the 60%-70% range with a Flash Flood Watch in effect through at least 10 a.m. for the following counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Tyrrell and Washington. Rainfall totals will still range between 0.5″ to 1.0″, however more communities will be ending up closer to the 0.5″ mark vs. the 1.0″ mark. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows falling to the mid 60s.

Thursday & Friday

The wet pattern will start to break as we head towards the weekend. The low pressure system that has kept us soggy will finally pull away from the East, leading to rain chances in the 30%-40% range. Highs will return to the low 80s with humidity rolling back in as well. There will be some sun breaks as well, giving many a brief dose of vitamin D after a lengthy stretch of gray skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Warm and sunny weather will return in time for Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and the overnight lows rising to near 70°, we’ll see the summer time humidity return as well. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday while Sunday stays dry. Cloud cover will be patchy over the weekend.

