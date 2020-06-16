Advertisement

Matt’s Forecast: Flash Flood Watch continues tonight; Rip risk forecast

By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday:

Duck to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail: LOW

Wednesday

The low pressure system and stalled front that has kept us under gray and rainy skies will stick with us for one more day. This will keep rain chances up in the 60%-70% range with a Flash Flood Watch in effect through at least 10 a.m. for the following counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Tyrrell and Washington. Rainfall totals will still range between 0.5″ to 1.0″, however more communities will be ending up closer to the 0.5″ mark vs. the 1.0″ mark. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows falling to the mid 60s.

Thursday & Friday

The wet pattern will start to break as we head towards the weekend. The low pressure system that has kept us soggy will finally pull away from the East, leading to rain chances in the 30%-40% range. Highs will return to the low 80s with humidity rolling back in as well. There will be some sun breaks as well, giving many a brief dose of vitamin D after a lengthy stretch of gray skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Warm and sunny weather will return in time for Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and the overnight lows rising to near 70°, we’ll see the summer time humidity return as well. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday while Sunday stays dry. Cloud cover will be patchy over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 16, 2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Matt's Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

WITN Weather App

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
Download today!

Weather

Flash Flood Warning: Onslow County

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WITN Weather Center
A Flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Onslow County. This means flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The warning goes through 7:00 pm.

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings dropped; Light to moderate showers continue

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By WITN Weather Team
All severe thunderstorm warnings have been allowed to expire. Light to moderate showers will be in the forecast through midnight.

Latest News

Weather

Damage confirmed after severe storms move through Jones County

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
Photos sent to WITN show one of the canopies at the C Mart convenience store on West Jones Street in Trenton has been blown over.

Weather

Heavy downpours; Isolated severe storms today

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
A slow moving cold front will bring heavy rain, along with isolated strong to severe storms across eastern Carolina today.

Weather

Mom throws young kids in dryer as tornado hits Onslow County

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT
A line of thunderstorms with a few tornadoes struck Eastern North Carolina Monday morning.

Weather

Severe storms roll across the area

Updated: Apr. 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
While lasting only about 20 minutes, strong to severe storms cross the area leaving downed trees and hail behind. As of 7pm, all warnings were allowed to expire.

Weather

Watching out for icy roads as temperatures drop Friday night

Updated: Feb. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST
Eastern North Carolina got a lot of snow on Thursday and even though much of it melted there are still dangers to be aware of.

Weather

Crews repair utility pole damaged in snowy accident

Updated: Feb. 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST
The snow eastern Carolina experienced caused slick roads in some areas across the east including Duplin County where first responders had a busy evening keeping up with calls that were coming in.