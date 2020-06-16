NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-10-17-20-27
(five, ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000
25-28-32-47-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
1-8-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, eight, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-6-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, six, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, four, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-4-7-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, four, seven, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million