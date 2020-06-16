Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. lawmakers push reopen bills, virus liability protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have advanced bills to allow more types of businesses shuttered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order to reopen and to limit lawsuits by some who’ve contracted the virus. The full House voted Tuesday to overturn Cooper’s orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed. The Democratic governor already has vetoed a bill allowing bars to reopen, saying such legislation is not the way to address COVID-19 business activity. Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks.

BC-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOTEL JOBS CUT

700-plus hotel jobs in Charlotte impacted by virus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jobs of more than 700 people who work at hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been impacted because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus. The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the jobs are at several major hotels that include the Westin, Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance Hotel. Marriott International owns those brands. Spokeswoman Casey Kennett said in a statement that the company has seen a significant drop in consumer demand because of travel and social distancing restrictions. She said that the firm has adjusted operations with measures that include staff reductions, implementing temporary leave and terminating some employees.

AP-NC-DANIELS STATUE-REMOVED

Statue of newspaper publisher, white supremacist, comes down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The statue of a former newspaper publisher, U.S. Navy secretary and lifelong white supremacist has been taken down in North Carolina. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the statue of Josephus Daniels was removed from Raleigh’s Nash Square. The monument will be put into storage. The statue came down in the wake of protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Demonstrators have been rallying against police brutality and systemic racism.

TEACHER PAY

Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears N.C. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate. The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses. Cooper's office said he doesn't have the power to do that. Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

MONUMENTS-FUNDING

Lawmakers locate again $4M for N.C. African American honors

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state and to provide “contextual signage” for existing monuments on the old Capitol grounds. The state Senate voted on Monday to earmark $4 million toward the projects. The identical projects and the money were included in last year’s final budget bill but got derailed in a budget stalemate. Some of the money will be used to follow recommendations of the North Carolina Historical Commission to add signage adjacent to three Confederate monuments to explain the struggles of black residents fighting for civil rights.

TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

University of Toledo trustees name interim president

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint Gregory Postel as interim president. He will be taking over from Sharon Gaber, who plans to leave next month to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Postel will begin his duties Wednesday, initially serving as a consultant and then assuming the interim president post once Gaber leaves. His contract calls for a $500,000 salary with an option for an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation. Postel has been serving as a senior client partner for an organizational consulting firm.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Va. chief ousted amid clashes with protesters

Richmond’s mayor says he has asked for and accepted the resignation of the city’s police chief, saying Virginia’s capital needs “a new approach” to public safety. Mayor Levar Stoney announced Chief William Smith’s departure at a news conference and said a police major will serve as the interim chief. The announcement came after repeated clashes between Richmond police and protesters during more than two weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Richmond police have been criticized for using tear gas and pepper spray, including one incident on June 1 when officers lobbed tear gas at a peaceful group of protesters.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Governor: Decision on shuttered businesses comes next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll announce early next week a decision on whether businesses still shuttered because of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen. Cooper’s current executive order expires June 26. It allows restaurants to have dine-in seating again and for barber shops and hair and nail salons to reopen. But bars, movie theaters and gyms remain closed. The governor said Monday his decision will be based on science and data. He's worried about the recent upticks in cases and hospitalizations. But he's hopeful a “second wave” of cases can be stopped by the public practicing social distancing.