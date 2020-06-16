Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll announce early next week a decision on whether businesses still shuttered because of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen. Cooper’s current executive order expires June 26. It allows restaurants to have dine-in seating again and for barber shops and hair and nail salons to reopen. But bars, movie theaters and gyms remain closed. The governor said Monday his decision will be based on science and data. He's worried about the recent upticks in cases and hospitalizations. But he's hopeful a “second wave” of cases can be stopped by the public practicing social distancing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has made history by hearing oral arguments using video conferencing as the court system continues to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The state judicial system said the cases heard on Monday marked the first time oral arguments were heard using remote technology since the court convened in 1819. State Supreme Court justices listened from their offices to lawyers representing plaintiffs and defendants. The state Court of Appeals made similar history in late April when a three-judge panel of the court heard arguments through video conferencing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate. The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. The measure approved Monday also encourages Gov. Roy Cooper to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to give out additional $600 bonuses. Cooper's office said he doesn't have the power to do that. Democrats tried to offer an amendment to guarantee even larger raises. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote and heads to the House.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's return to the campaign trail this week means events with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds. That's usually gold for down-ballot candidates. But these days its value can be debatable. Trump is the GOP’s unrivaled beast, commanding the support of nearly all its voters. But Trump has wounded himself lately with his divisive law-and-order response to protests against police killings of African Americans, the untamed coronavirus pandemic and the worst economy in decades. With Trump's poll ratings falling, Republicans are debating whether congressional candidates should embrace him or create some distance.