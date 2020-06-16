Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race. NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race. The race was originally scheduled for May 16 at Charlotte. It has been held at the track every year since its inception in 1985. The 1986 race was run at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

UNDATED (AP) — There will be golf to watch on Father's Day. It just won't be the U.S. Open. The PGA Tour this week will hold its second tournament since a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the players will be in Hilton Head, South Carolina, again playing without spectators on the course. The U.S. Open usually is played on Father's Day, but this year it is pushed back to September. The last time it wasn't on Father's Day was 1975. There also will be no live baseball to watch this week from either the major leagues or the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.