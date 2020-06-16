Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

Officials say it happened around 8:32 Monday night at 4288 Norris Store Road outside of Ayden.

We're told a passerby alerted 911 that there was a fire.

Ayden Fire Department as well as Winterville Fire Department and Winterville Community Fire Department responded.

Pitt County Emergency Management is also investigating.

