Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.
Officials say it happened around 8:32 Monday night at 4288 Norris Store Road outside of Ayden.
We're told a passerby alerted 911 that there was a fire.
Ayden Fire Department as well as Winterville Fire Department and Winterville Community Fire Department responded.
Pitt County Emergency Management is also investigating.
