Ambulance involved in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a wreck involving a city ambulance Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at Fifth & Pitt streets, just down from the main fire station.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says the ambulance was on a call coming down 5th Street when it went through the intersection with Pitt Street with its lights and siren on. A car coming down Pitt Street struck the ambulance on the front passenger side.

GFR says the driver of the car had minor injuries but was taken to Vidant Medical Center to be checked out. No one on the ambulance was injured.

The busy intersection was closed for about 45 minutes because of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.