North Carolina Daybook

Monday, Jun. 15 9:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Perdue in North Carolina - Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in North Carolina, touring Pairwise Greenhouse in Durham with North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler (9:00 AM EDT), and participate in a Farmers to Families Food Box Event at local food distributor with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Creedmoor (11:30 AM EDT) * USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need * Secretary Perdue holds a media availability after each event

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications, press@oc.usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623; Adam Webb, Office of Sen. Thom Tillis, Adam_webb@tillis.senate.gov, 1 202 870 4755;

NOTE: Attendance will be limited to 10 reporters at each event. Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to press@usda.gov by June 14th, at 5:00pm ET

Monday, Jun. 15 2:00 PM North Carolina Gov. Cooper holds coronavirus and hurricane briefing - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper shares coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and information about Hurricane Florence Recovery efforts

Location: North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, 1636 Gold Star Dr, Raleigh, NC

Weblinks: https://www.nc.gov/, https://twitter.com/NC_Governor

Contacts: North Carolina Office of the Governor Communications, govpress@nc.gov, 1 919 814 2100

View livestream here: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update * Reporters can register to dial in here: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/W3R7HNOKKR34JYQ4 / Enter your name and news organization / The line will open at 1:45 PM / After remarks conclude, the Q&A will begin / Press 1 to be put in the queue to ask a question

Monday, Jun. 15 6:00 PM North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality host a digital public hearing

Weblinks: http://www.deq.nc.gov, https://twitter.com/NCDEQ

Contacts: Zaynab Nasif, NC DEQ, zaynab.nasif@ncdenr.gov, 1 919 707 8446

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3dG1LwE

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Duke Energy Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.duke-energy.com/investors/default.asp, https://twitter.com/DukeEnergy

Contacts: Randy Wheeless, Duke Energy investor relations, crwheele@duke-energy.com, 1 704 382 3853