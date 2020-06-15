Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — More than 300 motorcyclists in North Carolina rode 60 miles Sunday to call for change following the police killing of George Floyd. WRAL-TV reports that the motorcyclists gathered in Garner and rode to Fayetteville in a peaceful protest to show their support for criminal justice reform. Sedrick Hayes, who organized the event, said it ended up much bigger than he expected. One primary goal for the gathering was to encourage people to register to vote.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After more than two weeks of protests in downtown Raleigh, protesters are demanding change from the city’s leadership, particularly in its police department. The News & Observer reports that on the 15th consecutive day of protests Saturday, about 150 demonstrators traveled through downtown, marched to the Executive Mansion and eventually to Central Prison. They heard from a woman whose son was fatally shot by Raleigh police. Gloria Mayo is the mother of Keith Collins, a Raleigh man who was killed in February. Mayo said she wanted to be a voice for her son and other people who have been killed by police.

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — Stock car racing has turned into the leading battleground over COVID-19 crowd restrictions in North Carolina. Track owners have taken their fight to reopen to the streets and to court. But on Saturday, a protest at one race track attracted so few people that the demonstration was perfectly legal under the state’s restrictions. The News & Observer reports that at 311 Speedway in Stokes County, fewer than 25 people showed up to protest, despite a live band and a free cheeseburger and fries with a ticket purchase .Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus restrictions limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 1,000 law enforcement officers in North Carolina have had their certifications revoked for criminal or unethical behavior since the 1970s, but the reasons why have not usually been made public. After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last month, the Minneapolis Police Department released partial records on Officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in Floyd’s death, revealing a history of complaints. WRAL-TV reports that calls for police transparency and training are increasing in North Carolina and elsewhere. Attorney General Josh Stein said changes need to be made. Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls are leading a task force announced this week by Gov. Roy Cooper to address racial inequity in the state’s criminal justice system.