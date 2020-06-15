Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin found the magic at Homestead-Miami Speedway, once again. Hamlin went to the lead for the final time with 30 laps left and held off Chase Elliott for his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead. Former drivers Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle are the other three-time winners. Hamlin is in the club now, after battling Elliott most of the night. Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 40th overall. He opened the season with a victory in the Daytona 500 and won at Darlington last month. At Homestead, he led 137 of 267 laps on the 1 1/2-mile track in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota, finishing 0.895 ahead of Elliott.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A bit of normalcy returned to sports as a small number of fans were welcomed to Homestead-Miami Speedway. About 1,000 people, mostly military members and their families, attended Sunday's NASCAR race. It was the first time NASCAR raced in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide. Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colors of the American flag as he stood for the national anthem. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series and had input in NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was there to support Wallace.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chase Briscoe lost much of his team and got a win for them. Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The result added to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day. Gragson led late in Saturday's race, also at Miami, before a caution tightened the field and gave Harrison Burton the chance to grab the win on the final lap. On Sunday, Briscoe was without his crew chief, car chief and engineer. They were suspended for a safety violation that happened Saturday.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Austin Dillon announced Sunday morning that he and his wife Whitney are now parents. The NASCAR driver said in a post on Instagram that Whitney Dillon gave birth to a boy named Ace. Austin Dillon is scheduled to start 16th in the No. 3 car in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. AJ Allmendinger had been on standby to drive if needed, but Dillon indicated in the post that he would get behind the wheel as planned.