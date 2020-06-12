Advertisement

Arrests made in deadly Onslow County shooting

Thomas McCaskill and Khalil Savage are both charged with murder and felony assault.
Thomas McCaskill and Khalil Savage are both charged with murder and felony assault.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a shooting that took the life of one Onslow County man, while injuring another.

Thomas McCaskill, 20, and Khalil Savage, 24, are both charged with murder and felony assault.

The shooting happened June 10th on Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville.

Deputies say the shooting happened at this home on Hines Farm Road.
Deputies say the shooting happened at this home on Hines Farm Road.

Jason Pena was shot multiple times and died, while Michael Augustus was wounded.

The two men were arrested Friday and are being held without bond.

Deputies say they have determined a motive in the shooting, but have not released that. They say additional charges and arrests are possible.

JUNE 12TH STORY

Deputies are investigating a double shooting that ended with one person dead.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Wednesday around 10:18 p.m. to Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville for a shooting.

There they found a person shot multiple times.

While deputies and EMS were tending to the victim, we’re told the investigation led deputies to a nearby vacant house on Hines Farm Road.

Deputies say inside they found another person who had been shot.

That person was pronounced dead at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Investigators say there is a suspected motive but it is early in the investigation.

Deputies are still working to notify next of kind before releasing identities.

Preliminary information leads officials to believe this to be an isolated incident.

