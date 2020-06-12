Arrests made in deadly Onslow County shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a shooting that took the life of one Onslow County man, while injuring another.

Thomas McCaskill, 20, and Khalil Savage, 24, are both charged with murder and felony assault.

The shooting happened June 10th on Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville.

Deputies say the shooting happened at this home on Hines Farm Road. (WITN)

Jason Pena was shot multiple times and died, while Michael Augustus was wounded.

The two men were arrested Friday and are being held without bond.

Deputies say they have determined a motive in the shooting, but have not released that. They say additional charges and arrests are possible.

