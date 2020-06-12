Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
Updated: Oct. 28, 2019 at 2:50 PM EDT
Introducing WITN First at Four: Eastern Carolina's first and only 4 pm. Join WITN Weekdays as they bring you the latest breaking news, special features, interviews and of course, Your Weather Authority Forecast.

Updated: Oct. 8, 2019 at 8:49 AM EDT
The loans were made available after a presidential declaration for public assistance following Hurricane Dorian.

Updated: Jul. 25, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT
Antenna users will need to re-scan their channels on Sept. 11th to continue receiving WITN, MyNetworkTV, Me-TV, Start TV, and H&I TV.

Updated: Jun. 11, 2019 at 12:37 PM EDT
WITN is bringing back a television tradition, airing the National Anthem at the start of its broadcast day.

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST
|
By David Cowell
WITN's former President and General Manager Dick Paul has died at the age of 95.

Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 at 10:15 AM EDT
WITN News at 6, aired on July 28, 2017.