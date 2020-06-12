Advertisement

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high in North Carolina

These counties have had COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina
These counties have had COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital hit a new high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services this morning reported 829 people are in the hospital, compared to 797 on Tuesday.

The previous record was 823 on Saturday.

DHHS said statewide cases of COVID-19 are at 45,853 cases, a jump of 751 since Monday.

The number of deaths now stands at 1,154, compared to 1,118 the day before.

Eastern Carolina cases

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County520
Bertie County1354
Camden County30
Carteret County483
Chowan County190
Craven County2755
Currituck County160
Dare County321
Duplin County1,22825
Edgecombe County2549
Gates County252
Greene County1262
Halifax County2413
Hertford County1527
Hyde County30
Jones County263
Lenoir County30310
Martin County1014
Nash County2624
Northampton County17715
Onslow County1663
Pamlico County150
Pasquotank County13114
Perquimans County302
Pitt County4514
Tyrrell County50
Washington County343
Wayne County1,53520
Wilson County52415

