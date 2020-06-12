COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high in North Carolina
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital hit a new high on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services this morning reported 829 people are in the hospital, compared to 797 on Tuesday.
The previous record was 823 on Saturday.
DHHS said statewide cases of COVID-19 are at 45,853 cases, a jump of 751 since Monday.
The number of deaths now stands at 1,154, compared to 1,118 the day before.
Eastern Carolina cases
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|52
|0
|Bertie County
|135
|4
|Camden County
|3
|0
|Carteret County
|48
|3
|Chowan County
|19
|0
|Craven County
|275
|5
|Currituck County
|16
|0
|Dare County
|32
|1
|Duplin County
|1,228
|25
|Edgecombe County
|254
|9
|Gates County
|25
|2
|Greene County
|126
|2
|Halifax County
|241
|3
|Hertford County
|152
|7
|Hyde County
|3
|0
|Jones County
|26
|3
|Lenoir County
|303
|10
|Martin County
|101
|4
|Nash County
|262
|4
|Northampton County
|177
|15
|Onslow County
|166
|3
|Pamlico County
|15
|0
|Pasquotank County
|131
|14
|Perquimans County
|30
|2
|Pitt County
|451
|4
|Tyrrell County
|5
|0
|Washington County
|34
|3
|Wayne County
|1,535
|20
|Wilson County
|524
|15
