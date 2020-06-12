COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital hit a new high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services this morning reported 829 people are in the hospital, compared to 797 on Tuesday.

The previous record was 823 on Saturday.

DHHS said statewide cases of COVID-19 are at 45,853 cases, a jump of 751 since Monday.

The number of deaths now stands at 1,154, compared to 1,118 the day before.

Eastern Carolina cases

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Beaufort County 52 0 Bertie County 135 4 Camden County 3 0 Carteret County 48 3 Chowan County 19 0 Craven County 275 5 Currituck County 16 0 Dare County 32 1 Duplin County 1,228 25 Edgecombe County 254 9 Gates County 25 2 Greene County 126 2 Halifax County 241 3 Hertford County 152 7 Hyde County 3 0 Jones County 26 3 Lenoir County 303 10 Martin County 101 4 Nash County 262 4 Northampton County 177 15 Onslow County 166 3 Pamlico County 15 0 Pasquotank County 131 14 Perquimans County 30 2 Pitt County 451 4 Tyrrell County 5 0 Washington County 34 3 Wayne County 1,535 20 Wilson County 524 15

