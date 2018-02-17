Bomb threat forces shoppers to evacuate local Walmart

Authorities forced shoppers to evacuate after a note indicating a bomb threat was found inside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Newport Saturday, according to the Newport Police Department.

Newport emergency officials responded to the Walmart at 6645 US 70 East around 10 a.m. after receiving information that a bomb may be inside the store, police said.

The store manager ordered all customers and associates to evacuate the building and called 911 after a customer discovered a note inside one of the bathrooms indicating a bomb was inside the building, according to a press release.

Newport Police, Newport Fire & EMS and the Carteret County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and helped evacuate everyone safely off the Walmart property, officials said.

Associates from the Walmart and neighboring Speedway were taken to the Moose Lodge on Roberts Road for safety and shelter from the weather. Morehead City Fire Department also provided shelter and transportation to the Moose Lodge.

The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point also assisted in sweeping the property with canines to detect explosive materials, Newport Police said.

There was no indication of any explosive material or suspicious materials inside the Walmart, along the perimeter, or in any of cars in the parking lot, officers said.

After being evacuated for more than three hours, the Walmart store reopened for business around 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement continue to investigate the threat and are currently reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Ferrell with the Newport Police Department at 252-726-1911 or Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.

